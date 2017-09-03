There were a lot of players who had big games today which is exactly what the coaching staff would have wanted. I was expecting a fairly tight game but in the end we were just far too good for Cas. Wells was outstanding as you'd imagine. He made some strong carries and his plays with Woods were causing real problems. Our front row was excellent too. Callum Field was probably the pick of the bunch but Kibula, Partington, Kilner, Barnes and Byrne all ran strong.



Harry Smith impressed me with his aggression in defence. Most of our play was going to the left so he didn't make as big a mark on the game as Woods but he did what was required very well. I was also impressed with Sam Grant. When he first came into the side he seemed small and lacking power but he's obviously gotten stronger and his footwork is incredible.



However, one player who is always quality in these games, to the point where he could easily be taken for granted, is Josh Ganson. He could have been man of the match along with several other candidates (I don't think they gave an official MOTM). He's so smart around dummy half, worked tirelessly in defence for 80 minutes and there's a lot of smart plays that start with Ganson's vision and decision making. I'd say Ganson and Wells are the two from this group who are most likely to go on to become top class players.