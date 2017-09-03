WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Don't forget U19s final today!

Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:05 pm
Levrier
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 502
I spoke too soon.
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:07 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1052
Location: God's little acre
I've seen virtually nothing of the game.
Exceptionally disappointed to say the least.
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:17 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1052
Location: God's little acre
This isn't the first time that I've had problems with service.
Can't believe they haven't resolved issues that were highlighted years ago.
Rank poor administration and management.
One last try then I will call it quits.
Is it still 20-6?
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:19 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2489
Location: Atherton
26-12
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:32 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2489
Location: Atherton
31-12
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:34 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1052
Location: God's little acre
Thanks for the updates Pieman
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:38 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2489
Location: Atherton
37-12
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:39 pm
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2489
Location: Atherton
FT
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:43 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1052
Location: God's little acre
Ruined my day that.
Can't get out due to health issues at the moment so had been looking forward to watching on my iPad all week.
Same issues for years and the club seem oblivious to what customer service actually means.
Glad the lads won
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 3:06 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2697
Location: wigan...where else!!
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Ruined my day that.
Can't get out due to health issues at the moment so had been looking forward to watching on my iPad all week.
Same issues for years and the club seem oblivious to what customer service actually means.
Glad the lads won

The clubs too busy sorting hotels/flights out for Sydney to be worrying about minor things like this :NAUGHTY: :wink:
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
