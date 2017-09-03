WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Don't forget U19s final today!

Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:45 am
Get down to the DW for what will be a cracker! 2.00 ko, West stand only.
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:04 am
I can't get there so I'm hoping it will be on Wigan TV.
Not seen Cas at this level but think it could be a classic if some of the comments from recent interviews are anything to go by.
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:58 am
I'm really looking forward to it. I wonder if Jack Wells will play considering he only did eight minutes on Friday.
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:34 am
Rogues do you think Wells will make it to a regular in the first team in the future?
Re: Don't forget U19s final today!
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:49 am
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Rogues do you think Wells will make it to a regular in the first team in the future?


Yes, he's an outstanding young player IMO. I think eventually he'll move up to prop. He was Englands man of the series v Aus on the academy tour last year.
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 1:34 pm
Wish that I had gone. Unwatchable on my feed. Is anyone else having a problem?

