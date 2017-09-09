refs don't cheat, they're not on the take and they're not consciously biased. They are, however useless, inconsistent and easily influenced. It needs sorting quickly and we desperately need 2 refs on the field. The game is just too quick and there is too much going on for 1 man to control it effectively.



I'm as disappointed about the officials missing the dan marino style pass from gelling for wigan's 3rd try as I am about the watts sending off.



Fact is had sneyd not handed gelling a try on a plate and the officials seen that forward pass, we'd probably have won with 12 men anyway, despite starting the game without 4 key players (plus michaels)



Nothing for us to fear in SL if we can get a half decent side on the pitch and keep all 13 of them out there for 80 minutes