Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:47 am
hatty wrote:
Hull enjoyed the win then and I'm definitely enjoying the win now.

Nice one.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:37 am
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Get in Wigan the best of British. Hull are bottlers end of.


I don't think anyone can call Hull FC bottlers after last nights performance!
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:12 am
refs don't cheat, they're not on the take and they're not consciously biased. They are, however useless, inconsistent and easily influenced. It needs sorting quickly and we desperately need 2 refs on the field. The game is just too quick and there is too much going on for 1 man to control it effectively.

I'm as disappointed about the officials missing the dan marino style pass from gelling for wigan's 3rd try as I am about the watts sending off.

Fact is had sneyd not handed gelling a try on a plate and the officials seen that forward pass, we'd probably have won with 12 men anyway, despite starting the game without 4 key players (plus michaels)

Nothing for us to fear in SL if we can get a half decent side on the pitch and keep all 13 of them out there for 80 minutes
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:12 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
refs don't cheat, they're not on the take and they're not consciously biased. They are, however useless, inconsistent and easily influenced. It needs sorting quickly and we desperately need 2 refs on the field. The game is just too quick and there is too much going on for 1 man to control it effectively.

I'm as disappointed about the officials missing the dan marino style pass from gelling for wigan's 3rd try as I am about the watts sending off.

Fact is had sneyd not handed gelling a try on a plate and the officials seen that forward pass, we'd probably have won with 12 men anyway, despite starting the game without 4 key players (plus michaels)

Nothing for us to fear in SL if we can get a half decent side on the pitch and keep all 13 of them out there for 80 minutes


I agree with it all. I think we can win 4 games and win the competition. I think wakey will be very nervy next week whereas we seem to pull out our best in knock out football.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:27 pm
Shame Rovers weren't in Super League this year cause we'd have had top 4 wrapped up by now.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:39 pm
fosdyke99 wrote:
say what you like,but for me id sooner finish top than win grand final.end of



Well, of course, you're entitled to your opinion Unfortunately apart from a very short period the champion club has been the one who won the grand final. But you keep believing!!
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:41 pm
Looks like Cas away then Wigan/Leeds at OT if we make the 4
I have lost interest
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:32 pm
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Looks like Cas away then Wigan/Leeds at OT if we make the 4


Cas are by no means unbeatable but i think most of us would have preferred Leeds away if we make the top four.
