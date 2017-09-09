WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next - Tasty match

Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:47 am
hatty wrote:
Hull enjoyed the win then and I'm definitely enjoying the win now.

Nice one.
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:37 am
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Get in Wigan the best of British. Hull are bottlers end of.


I don't think anyone can call Hull FC bottlers after last nights performance!
HULL FC CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2005
GRAND FINALISTS 2006
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2008
CHALLENGE CUP FINALISTS 2013
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2016
CHALLENGE CUP WINNERS 2017

HKR THE PRIDE OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:12 am
refs don't cheat, they're not on the take and they're not consciously biased. They are, however useless, inconsistent and easily influenced. It needs sorting quickly and we desperately need 2 refs on the field. The game is just too quick and there is too much going on for 1 man to control it effectively.

I'm as disappointed about the officials missing the dan marino style pass from gelling for wigan's 3rd try as I am about the watts sending off.

Fact is had sneyd not handed gelling a try on a plate and the officials seen that forward pass, we'd probably have won with 12 men anyway, despite starting the game without 4 key players (plus michaels)

Nothing for us to fear in SL if we can get a half decent side on the pitch and keep all 13 of them out there for 80 minutes
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:12 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
refs don't cheat, they're not on the take and they're not consciously biased. They are, however useless, inconsistent and easily influenced. It needs sorting quickly and we desperately need 2 refs on the field. The game is just too quick and there is too much going on for 1 man to control it effectively.

I'm as disappointed about the officials missing the dan marino style pass from gelling for wigan's 3rd try as I am about the watts sending off.

Fact is had sneyd not handed gelling a try on a plate and the officials seen that forward pass, we'd probably have won with 12 men anyway, despite starting the game without 4 key players (plus michaels)

Nothing for us to fear in SL if we can get a half decent side on the pitch and keep all 13 of them out there for 80 minutes


I agree with it all. I think we can win 4 games and win the competition. I think wakey will be very nervy next week whereas we seem to pull out our best in knock out football.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:27 pm
Shame Rovers weren't in Super League this year cause we'd have had top 4 wrapped up by now.
