Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:57 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1136
Location: Inside my own head
Jake the Peg wrote:
If those 2 games weren't televised then neither ellis or watts would have been sent off


Exactly what me and my mates were saying.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:59 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1819
Location: Hull
fosdyke99 wrote:
say what you like,but for me id sooner finish top than win grand final.end of

:lol: :lol: :lol:
Excellent.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 11:18 pm
hull smallears User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8425
Location: Location Location
fosdyke99 wrote:
say what you like,but for me id sooner finish top than win grand final.end of


You're an idiot
Know your Enemy
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:00 am
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1703
Sheldon wrote:
He's right though, you are a bell end.


A lot of offensive posts from you tonight Sheldon on the other thread
Have you been smoking something?
Shows a lack of education and class
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 12:18 am
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2930
Location: Just about to go do some work!
Thought you were excellent tonight and showed a lot of grit and determination. Well played.

On the sending off. I don't think there was any malice so probably SOS. However those claiming it wasn't a sending off on the grounds that MM was going for a big hit need to remember that he's perfectly entitled to do so. He wasn't doing anything illegal and should not end up with a forearm in the face! In fact imagine had it been McIllorum cleaning out Jamie Shaul in the same way and the reaction that would have got on this board.

If your opinion was that sending off was harsh, then fair enough. But claiming it definitely wasn't a sending off and that Mcillorum was somehow at fault? Come on...you're starting to sound like Phil Clarke! :shock:
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 1:05 am
OFFTHECUFF Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3904
Get in Wigan the best of British. Hull are bottlers end of.
