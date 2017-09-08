Thought you were excellent tonight and showed a lot of grit and determination. Well played.On the sending off. I don't think there was any malice so probably SOS. However those claiming it wasn't a sending off on the grounds that MM was going for a big hit need to remember that he's perfectly entitled to do so. He wasn't doing anything illegal and should not end up with a forearm in the face! In fact imagine had it been McIllorum cleaning out Jamie Shaul in the same way and the reaction that would have got on this board.If your opinion was that sending off was harsh, then fair enough. But claiming it definitely wasn't a sending off and that Mcillorum was somehow at fault? Come on...you're starting to sound like Phil Clarke!