No matter what happens the next two games, it's a great time to be a Hull fan, another trophy and involved in the big games.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:03 pm
Someone just check this for me, if we beat Wakefield and saints lose next week then we are in the top 4 aren't we? We will be 3 points ahead of Wakefield with 2 remaining and 4 ahead of saints right?
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:05 pm
Dave K. wrote:
No matter what happens the next two games, it's a great time to be a Hull fan, another trophy and involved in the big games.
Fabulous isn't it?
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:09 pm
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:11 pm
Dave K. wrote:
No matter what happens the next two games, it's a great time to be a Hull fan, another trophy and involved in the big games.
This is true. If we end up in fifth, that would be a big disappointment having been in the top four for much of the season but we have another Cup win. Two out of six trophies in two seasons is pretty special when you think we went from 1985 to 2015 with just a Challenge Cup and a Premiership Trophy win. Just four years ago many fans were elated at finishing sixth.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:14 pm
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Someone just check this for me, if we beat Wakefield and saints lose next week then we are in the top 4 aren't we? We will be 3 points ahead of Wakefield with 2 remaining and 4 ahead of saints right?
Yes that's right. There are still several permutations where we can make it with a win and a loss, but none are particularly likely. Just got to make sure we beat Wakefield, and then we will know what's what.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:16 pm
scarrie wrote:
The players look totally gutted tonight so they'll definitely be up for the next two.
Taylor looked like he could kill someone.
I still feel like i could kill someone!!!!
Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:23 pm
bonaire wrote:
Tremendous effort tonight but unfortunately its points that count and we have lost the last three matches.
With Saints having a relatively easy last two matches and Wigan on a roll i think we have blown it.
I think Hudds will give it a good crack against Saints, as they can still finish 5th (if they beat Salford tomorrow) and that would be a good boost for them.
Users browsing this forum: Bal, barham red, bellyboy, Bing [Bot], bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, DannyB, Dave K., DGM, easthullwesty, Edinburgh Warrior, Father Ted, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Hasbag, hatty, hull2524, indie43, KC BRI, Kernel, knockersbumpMKII, Large Paws, Lincoln Imp, Mild Rover, Mr. Zucchini Head, mwindass, NickyKiss, oooh Gravy!, Punos, rodney_trotter, scarrie, shauney, Sheldon, Slugger McBatt, Stanley Unwin, subwaysav, Tarquin Fuego, the artist, The Magic Rat, With airlie bird, World of Redboy, yorksguy1865 and 507 guests
