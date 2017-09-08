WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next - Tasty match

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wigan next - Tasty match

Post a reply
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:00 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18112
Location: Back in Hull.
No matter what happens the next two games, it's a great time to be a Hull fan, another trophy and involved in the big games.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:03 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1135
Location: Inside my own head
Someone just check this for me, if we beat Wakefield and saints lose next week then we are in the top 4 aren't we? We will be 3 points ahead of Wakefield with 2 remaining and 4 ahead of saints right?
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:05 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25067
Location: West Yorkshire
Dave K. wrote:
No matter what happens the next two games, it's a great time to be a Hull fan, another trophy and involved in the big games.

Fabulous isn't it? :thumb:
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:09 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4778
that's the spirit
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:11 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17492
Dave K. wrote:
No matter what happens the next two games, it's a great time to be a Hull fan, another trophy and involved in the big games.


This is true. If we end up in fifth, that would be a big disappointment having been in the top four for much of the season but we have another Cup win. Two out of six trophies in two seasons is pretty special when you think we went from 1985 to 2015 with just a Challenge Cup and a Premiership Trophy win. Just four years ago many fans were elated at finishing sixth.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:14 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10558
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Someone just check this for me, if we beat Wakefield and saints lose next week then we are in the top 4 aren't we? We will be 3 points ahead of Wakefield with 2 remaining and 4 ahead of saints right?


Yes that's right. There are still several permutations where we can make it with a win and a loss, but none are particularly likely. Just got to make sure we beat Wakefield, and then we will know what's what.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:16 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4940
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
scarrie wrote:
The players look totally gutted tonight so they'll definitely be up for the next two.
Taylor looked like he could kill someone.

I still feel like i could kill someone!!!!
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:23 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2819
bonaire wrote:
Tremendous effort tonight but unfortunately its points that count and we have lost the last three matches.
With Saints having a relatively easy last two matches and Wigan on a roll i think we have blown it.


I think Hudds will give it a good crack against Saints, as they can still finish 5th (if they beat Salford tomorrow) and that would be a good boost for them.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bal, barham red, bellyboy, Bing [Bot], bonaire, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, DannyB, Dave K., DGM, easthullwesty, Edinburgh Warrior, Father Ted, Fields of Fire, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Hasbag, hatty, hull2524, indie43, KC BRI, Kernel, knockersbumpMKII, Large Paws, Lincoln Imp, Mild Rover, Mr. Zucchini Head, mwindass, NickyKiss, oooh Gravy!, Punos, rodney_trotter, scarrie, shauney, Sheldon, Slugger McBatt, Stanley Unwin, subwaysav, Tarquin Fuego, the artist, The Magic Rat, With airlie bird, World of Redboy, yorksguy1865 and 507 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,3622,65176,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
24
- 22BRISBANE
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
38
- 24LEEDS
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
22
- 30WIGAN
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM