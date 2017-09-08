Dave K. wrote: No matter what happens the next two games, it's a great time to be a Hull fan, another trophy and involved in the big games.

This is true. If we end up in fifth, that would be a big disappointment having been in the top four for much of the season but we have another Cup win. Two out of six trophies in two seasons is pretty special when you think we went from 1985 to 2015 with just a Challenge Cup and a Premiership Trophy win. Just four years ago many fans were elated at finishing sixth.