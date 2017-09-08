WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next - Tasty match

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wigan next - Tasty match

Post a reply
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:32 pm
Sebasteeno User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4938
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Still fuming. Taylor and Watts were starting to take control and the ref/rfl fooked us over.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:32 pm
Isaiah User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 28, 2004 7:06 pm
Posts: 2817
Mrs Barista wrote:
League season over I think. Harsh call on Watts IMO but impossible to beat the champions with 12 men.

Against 14+
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:39 pm
P-J User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1614
Sebasteeno wrote:
FFS im fcukin fuming beyond belief!!!!

That pr!ck Mckiloum goes for the big hit and gets mullered and Watts gets sent off. Absolutely disgusting decision. Just fuming right now

Were you fuming when the video ref handed you the Challenge Cup?

These things happen, get over it.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, Backwoodsman, Bal, Bombed Out, bonaire, Carlotti, Father Ted, FoD FC Army, FrEaK-HullFC, gazzagiant, Hasbag, hatty, jimmys sidestep, Jockyrhino, KC BRI, Lilfatman, Mild Rover, Paddyfc, Panda92, PCollinson1990, Punos, Roggiehrlfc1, SirStan, World of Redboy, xviii and 261 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,2191,95276,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
24
- 22BRISBANE
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
38
- 24LEEDS
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
22
- 20WIGAN
TV
  
Fonua Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM