Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:55 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18106
Location: Back in Hull.
bonaire wrote:
I agree about Downs but Turgut has done little in the first team when selected and his last outing at Leeds he gave away too many penalties and missed tackles.
I think he will deservedly lose his place.I had great hopes for Turgut but it has been mentioned on here that he will probably end up as a Championship player.


I think it is early to write him off, his early season form was good and feel he has been a bit scapegoated in the last two league games, it's his first full season. You even said on another thread young players need time
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:56 pm
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2782
... 2 penalties in total. Not the end of the world I'd have thought.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:19 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7108
Location: Here there and everywhere
ccs wrote:
.... according to the leeds match stats, there are other players who would get dropped before Turgut.
4 missed more tackles than he did.


Fortunately, Radford is unlikely to pick or drop any player on the basis of one performance.

Turgut had a shocker against Hudds, did himself no favours against Leeds and has the propensity to give away petulant penalties.

Others deserve their chance ahead of him for this week at least.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:51 pm
Sebasteeno
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4935
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
See nothing but a loss against Wigan. IMO the club has bigged up trying to get to the GF far too much publicly and in a way added extra pressure. With suspensions and injuries i cant see us beating Wigan (though of course if we do ill be pleased before anyone starts).
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:22 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 7108
Location: Here there and everywhere
Sebasteeno wrote:
See nothing but a loss against Wigan. IMO the club has bigged up trying to get to the GF far too much publicly and in a way added extra pressure. With suspensions and injuries i cant see us beating Wigan (though of course if we do ill be pleased before anyone starts).


If they did not big up their chances, after last years CC win and even more so after this years, they would be accused of lacking ambition.

There is no extra pressure now to what there was 5 months ago IMO
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:27 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17486
I think we are in for a really tough night. Without wishing to sound like Shaun Wane, we are the underdogs this week.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:41 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26330
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
I think we are in for a really tough night. Without wishing to sound like Shaun Wane, we are the underdogs this week.


Big time. If watts doesn't make it and talanoa won't IMO then we could be in for a long night
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:47 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17486
Jake the Peg wrote:
Big time. If watts doesn't make it and talanoa won't IMO then we could be in for a long night


Also you've got to question the logic of a Player of the Year evening 48 hours before a vital game. Not suggesting that the squad are on the lash but even so, seems strange.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:31 am
Chris28
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17838
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Also you've got to question the logic of a Player of the Year evening 48 hours before a vital game. Not suggesting that the squad are on the lash but even so, seems strange.

The timing does seem odd, with 3-5 games left, but the players were very relaxed, not drinking and, with the exception of Sika, I think they had all gone, or were leaving by the time we left (just after 11). They'll have been training this morning too.

Odd timing but I don't think it will affect them.
2005 Challenge Cup

To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 4:06 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26330
Maybe the club have done it deliberately early so it doesn't affect focus during the run in?
