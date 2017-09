Dave K. wrote: I know Turgut wasn't great against Hudds, but he should be ahead of Downs (who I'm not sure is big enough)

Agree on this and let's be honest there weren't many senior players that covered themselves in glory against Huddersfield either.I do think the problem with Turgut is he seems to be trying too hard rather than just going out and playing. Think that showed against Huddersfield with his passing as he seemed to be almost panicking to pass. The kid has ability and has tried to make his mark in what is really his first real regular stint at this level.Take Bowden and Green as two perfect examples when they first got a chance neither were startling having fair and awful games along the way. Many wanted shot of Green but he has now started to show he can be a regular in the 17. Bowden again very similar though showed more than Green early in his career but has really come on in the last 2-3 seasons and one of the most improved players. Turgut is no different and will be better fir the learning curve and experience this season.Would have Turgut in the 17 ahead of Downs as based on what I've seen of them both.