WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next - Tasty match

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Wigan next - Tasty match

Post a reply
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:56 am
simon_tem Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Sep 15, 2009 3:51 pm
Posts: 29
Cummings is a perfect example of the inconsistency endemic in refereeing.

I seem to recall a match where a Hull prop (Taylor?) caught an opposition player round the head as he was bringing the ball out his is own 20, the player clearly slipped and it would have been impossible for the Hull play to adjust. Cummings went off on the 'tackling player has a duty of care to the opposition player.., any contact with the head, deliberate or otherwise..., etc., etc. and defended the referee for either sin binning or red carding the Hull player. Watch another match and Cummings excuses a player for what ended up a pretty atrocious tackle because he made first contact with the shoulder and then ended up round the head.

If the former Match Officials Director can't provide a consistent line sat in a commentary box under no pressure with the benefit of God knows how many replays then that shows what a problem we have.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:03 am
BESTY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2004 11:40 am
Posts: 2436
simon_tem wrote:
Cummings is a perfect example of the inconsistency endemic in refereeing.

I seem to recall a match where a Hull prop (Taylor?) caught an opposition player round the head as he was bringing the ball out his is own 20, the player clearly slipped and it would have been impossible for the Hull play to adjust. Cummings went off on the 'tackling player has a duty of care to the opposition player.., any contact with the head, deliberate or otherwise..., etc., etc. and defended the referee for either sin binning or red carding the Hull player. Watch another match and Cummings excuses a player for what ended up a pretty atrocious tackle because he made first contact with the shoulder and then ended up round the head.

If the former Match Officials Director can't provide a consistent line sat in a commentary box under no pressure with the benefit of God knows how many replays then that shows what a problem we have.


He gave himself big time on Thursday,The 1st Leeds try were there a possibility the ball came off Watkins onto Briscoe was immediately dismissed by him despite there looking to be some contact,from then on in every comment he made portrayed negativity our way. He's by far the worse on sky. I can live with the others who usually seem to counter each other to give at least some balance. We're in among them and they don't like it :lol:
easty wrote"If you want to watch the best R.L players in the country then at the moment you'll be choosing Leeds or Hull F.C. If you want to watch your R.L in one of the best stadiums in the country you'll be again wanting Hull F.C."
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:21 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5594
Squad announced - Ellis, Michaels, Carlos and Green out. Masi, Watts, Minichiello and Griffin back

1. Jamie Shaul
2. Mahe Fonua
4. Josh Griffin
5. Fetuli Talanoa
6. Albert Kelly
7. Marc Sneyd
8. Scott Taylor
9. Danny Houghton
10. Liam Watts
12. Mark Minichiello

14. Jake Connor
16. Jordan Thompson
17. Danny Washbrook
21. Sika Manu
22. Josh Bowden
25. Jansin Turgut
27. Jack Downs
28. Brad Fash
29. Masi Matongo
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:16 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10136
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Shocked to see Tali in there, hope we aren't risking him if not fit
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:18 pm
JACK DETH User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 09, 2003 8:29 pm
Posts: 1299
Location: Kingston upon Hull(FC)
Cummings hates Hull simple.
Whoever stands by a just cause and fights for the freedom and liberation of his land from the invaders, the settlers and the colonialists, cannot possibly be called terrorist."

— Yasser Arafat
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anijay, BESTY, Cardiff_05, chapylad, Chris28, DannyB, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, hullandbroncos, Hutchie, JACK DETH, Karen, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, Lilfatman, oooh Gravy!, Opinion from the Shed, PCollinson1990, Raggytash, Tarquin Fuego and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,8571,90876,2114,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM