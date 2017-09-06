simon_tem wrote: Cummings is a perfect example of the inconsistency endemic in refereeing.



I seem to recall a match where a Hull prop (Taylor?) caught an opposition player round the head as he was bringing the ball out his is own 20, the player clearly slipped and it would have been impossible for the Hull play to adjust. Cummings went off on the 'tackling player has a duty of care to the opposition player.., any contact with the head, deliberate or otherwise..., etc., etc. and defended the referee for either sin binning or red carding the Hull player. Watch another match and Cummings excuses a player for what ended up a pretty atrocious tackle because he made first contact with the shoulder and then ended up round the head.



If the former Match Officials Director can't provide a consistent line sat in a commentary box under no pressure with the benefit of God knows how many replays then that shows what a problem we have.

He gave himself big time on Thursday,The 1st Leeds try were there a possibility the ball came off Watkins onto Briscoe was immediately dismissed by him despite there looking to be some contact,from then on in every comment he made portrayed negativity our way. He's by far the worse on sky. I can live with the others who usually seem to counter each other to give at least some balance. We're in among them and they don't like it