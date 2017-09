number 6 wrote:

ban length was correct imo seeing as mcdermott tried to sway the panel into thinking mcguire was out for weeks when in reality it was 1 game!



as for burrow, to some on here he will be viewed as a grub for his headbutt just because he took offence to the hand off from connor! imo video ref should have viewed the incident just like the ellis one earlier in the game, no doubt he had, burrow would've walked