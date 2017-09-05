WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next - Tasty match

Tue Sep 05, 2017 4:41 pm
People have criticised the Super 8's previously because the top 4 have been decided so early. Definitely not this time. 3rd vs 5th and 4th vs 6th with a few weeks to go and Hull vs Wakey and Wakey vs Wigan also and Hull might need to go to Cas final week and need a result. Going to be good to watch.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:13 pm
I see rat boy from leeds took his EGP in the end. Big decision not to send him off last week as it would probably have swung the game in our favour.

As for us, best case scenario we have michaels, green, bin man and ellis missing which we should be able to cope with.

Worst case michaels, green, bin man, ellis, tuimavave, griffin, watts and mini which would realistically see us with only a slim chance of picking up the points. I'd guess somewhere between the 2 but I don't expect tuimavae to play at the minimum. I think griffin, watts and mini will be back.

Anyone any idea how long it takes to recover from an appendix op? I'd guess green will struggle to play again this season
Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:18 pm
I reckon about 6 weeks, so very unlikely to regain full fitness in that time.

I'm sure there are exceptions, but it will depend on the individual and type of "work".
Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:19 pm
Players don't always get punished enough for foul play. Sneyd's crocodile roll on McGuire a couple of years ago at Headingley a perfect example of a player getting off softly.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:32 pm
ban length was correct imo seeing as mcdermott tried to sway the panel into thinking mcguire was out for weeks when in reality it was 1 game!

as for burrow, to some on here he will be viewed as a grub for his headbutt just because he took offence to the hand off from connor! imo video ref should have viewed the incident just like the ellis one earlier in the game, no doubt he had, burrow would've walked
Tue Sep 05, 2017 6:41 pm
A head butt is a straight red so both the ref and VR bottled it.
