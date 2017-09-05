I see rat boy from leeds took his EGP in the end. Big decision not to send him off last week as it would probably have swung the game in our favour.



As for us, best case scenario we have michaels, green, bin man and ellis missing which we should be able to cope with.



Worst case michaels, green, bin man, ellis, tuimavave, griffin, watts and mini which would realistically see us with only a slim chance of picking up the points. I'd guess somewhere between the 2 but I don't expect tuimavae to play at the minimum. I think griffin, watts and mini will be back.



Anyone any idea how long it takes to recover from an appendix op? I'd guess green will struggle to play again this season