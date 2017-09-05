People have criticised the Super 8's previously because the top 4 have been decided so early. Definitely not this time. 3rd vs 5th and 4th vs 6th with a few weeks to go and Hull vs Wakey and Wakey vs Wigan also and Hull might need to go to Cas final week and need a result. Going to be good to watch.
