Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:02 am
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4068
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Mrs Barista wrote:
Very good. Mine would involve Mark Minichiello in some capacity. :lol:



Obviously!! :KISS:
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:42 am
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10135
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Ellis and Michaels have both used their EGP and received one match bans
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:02 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5589
I hate that you are made to plead guilty for something that shouldn't even get a ban.

Wonder what the backs will look like on Friday:

Shaul
Griffin
Connor
Tuimavave
Fonua
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:11 pm
Chris71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4104
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
Wilde 3 wrote:
I hate that you are made to plead guilty for something that shouldn't even get a ban.

Wonder what the backs will look like on Friday:

Shaul
Griffin
Connor
Tuimavave
Fonua


Can Rawsthorne be recalled if needed? If not and Carlos not fit then a chance for Connor Bower to step up maybe?

Think we still have enough options to be able to compete at home and win the game. Ellis is a big loss, though not as big as it used to be still a big loss in terms of his presence.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:34 pm
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3251
Location: location, location
Father Ted wrote:
Wigan will be missing a few.
Manfredi going off injured after his first game back in the reserves.
Flower out for the season.
J Tomkins fit for Wembley but not v Saints.
Escare and Shorrocks out for the season.
Will be a tight game.

Out of interest apart from Manfredi and Flower who would you drop to get the other 3 into the 17?
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:37 pm
Ellam User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3403
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Bower can't play because of the cap, so Thompson or Turgut centre if Carlos not fit.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:38 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2777
Green will be missing as well.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 1:56 pm
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm
Posts: 157
I think this match will be monster

It's a must win for me and I really don't like going into a game like this without our captain.

All of our players need to be on the money!
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 2:06 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1686
ccs wrote:
Green will be missing as well.


I would like to see Masi on the bench for this game with Thompson starting at 13.Turgut has been disappointing in his recent games and should miss out.
Bench of Masi,Bowden,Fash and Washbrook
All depends now on Injuries clearing up for Tuimavave and Watts.
Anyone know if Nick Rawsthorne can be recalled? Prefer Nick as the wing option if he can.
