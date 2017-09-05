ccs wrote:
Green will be missing as well.
I would like to see Masi on the bench for this game with Thompson starting at 13.Turgut has been disappointing in his recent games and should miss out.
Bench of Masi,Bowden,Fash and Washbrook
All depends now on Injuries clearing up for Tuimavave and Watts.
Anyone know if Nick Rawsthorne can be recalled? Prefer Nick as the wing option if he can.
