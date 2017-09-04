Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: I don't "expect" it as I said. I think we will win, but it's going to be tough.



What we did in the last decade is complete irrelevant to the team we have now and the position we find ourselves in. What makes Wigan and Leeds' backroom so superior to ours? Our squad certainly isn't behind either of them. Wigan perhaps have more depth, but their starting 17 isn't up to ours imo. Attendances are again completely irrelevant. If the club are preaching something over and over again and saying that is the aim, it's a failure if it isn't reached is it not? Totally different to Stone who knew before the 8's started that they didn't have a chance, but has to keep believing no matter what. And that's good spin on the injuries even by your standards. I am pretty sure Wigan will have more unavailable for this game than we do.

You said our resources were the best in the competition. I simply pointed out that attendances, a key driver of available resources are better elsewhere, reflected in the sizes of backroom teams. We have a very good squad, not disagreeing, but there's a good chance that we'll have more first choice players out on Friday than Wigan. My point is that Wigan are SL champions, and we aren't, for a reason. I'm sure the club would see it as a failure if we drop out of the four, but I wouldn't class it as a disaster personally. Disappointing, but not a disaster.