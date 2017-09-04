WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next - Tasty match

Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 5:48 pm
ccs




Wigg'n wrote:
Spot the difference - Clubb almost had his career ended by a crusher from a Hull player last year, not even a penalty. The disciplinary and refereeing is shoite for every club and every player, easier to accept it and move on than complain every week!
Doesn't sound like you've accepted it - you've said this before on more than one occasion.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 5:58 pm
Erik the not red




The disciplinary review team were in a bit of a pickle because of the Burrow head butt. In a way it helped because by keeping his sentence lower than deserved they couldn't go to town on the Hull players. Interesting that a dirty and spiteful Wigan v Sts game sees no one facing a ban, quite amazing really. Anyway its one game each with the EGP. Will Hull take a risk and contest the Ellis charge? I don't think Michaels has much ground for appeal.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:05 pm
Wigg'n




ccs wrote:
Doesn't sound like you've accepted it - you've said this before on more than one occasion.


I'm well over it, just using it to prove how inconsistent the MRP is. Clubb might not be though as it robbed him of a GF win :) I don't think I've ever said it before though?
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:10 pm
ccs




Wigg'n wrote:
I'm well over it, just using it to prove how inconsistent the MRP is. Clubb might not be though as it robbed him of a GF win :) I don't think I've ever said it before though?
I haven't found a single mention of the crusher tackle you've referred to - only a hand injury reported after the end of the game. Bound to have been one, I guess.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:02 pm
Father Ted




Wigan will be missing a few.
Manfredi going off injured after his first game back in the reserves.
Flower out for the season.
J Tomkins fit for Wembley but not v Saints.
Escare and Shorrocks out for the season.
Will be a tight game.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:30 pm
Mrs Barista






Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I don't "expect" it as I said. I think we will win, but it's going to be tough.

What we did in the last decade is complete irrelevant to the team we have now and the position we find ourselves in. What makes Wigan and Leeds' backroom so superior to ours? Our squad certainly isn't behind either of them. Wigan perhaps have more depth, but their starting 17 isn't up to ours imo. Attendances are again completely irrelevant. If the club are preaching something over and over again and saying that is the aim, it's a failure if it isn't reached is it not? Totally different to Stone who knew before the 8's started that they didn't have a chance, but has to keep believing no matter what. And that's good spin on the injuries even by your standards. I am pretty sure Wigan will have more unavailable for this game than we do.


You said our resources were the best in the competition. I simply pointed out that attendances, a key driver of available resources are better elsewhere, reflected in the sizes of backroom teams. We have a very good squad, not disagreeing, but there's a good chance that we'll have more first choice players out on Friday than Wigan. My point is that Wigan are SL champions, and we aren't, for a reason. I'm sure the club would see it as a failure if we drop out of the four, but I wouldn't class it as a disaster personally. Disappointing, but not a disaster.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:35 pm
number 6





Father Ted wrote:
Wigan will be missing a few.
Manfredi going off injured after his first game back in the reserves.
Flower out for the season.
J Tomkins fit for Wembley but not v Saints.
Escare and Shorrocks out for the season.
Will be a tight game.



so basically the same squad from wembley and last week :lol: :lol:
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:39 pm
WIZEB





Tarquin Fuego wrote:
In life you seldom get what you deserve....
You normally get what you expect


How deep man.
You are Sigmund Freud and I claim my £5?
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:45 pm
Father Ted




The poster mentioned people missing and I mentioned those who are.
Manfredi, Flower & J Tomkins are in the first 13.
Agree though, missing previously.
Re: Wigan next - Tasty match
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:51 pm
Mrs Barista






WIZEB wrote:
How deep man.
You are Sigmund Freud and I claim my £5?

He says we get what we expect. Is this like 3 wishes?
