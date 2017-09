The disciplinary review team were in a bit of a pickle because of the Burrow head butt. In a way it helped because by keeping his sentence lower than deserved they couldn't go to town on the Hull players. Interesting that a dirty and spiteful Wigan v Sts game sees no one facing a ban, quite amazing really. Anyway its one game each with the EGP. Will Hull take a risk and contest the Ellis charge? I don't think Michaels has much ground for appeal.