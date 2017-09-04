WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan next - Tasty match

Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:00 pm
Just proves yet again how flawed the RFL Disciplinary is. Ellis' charge is a joke let alone Grade B, Michaels fair enough though grade B harsh so no doubt he will get a 2 game ban as he has EGP. Rob Burrow clear and blatent headbutt and gets grade B?

Some of the stuff you see week in week out that is far worse and doesn't even get seen by the clueless idiots running the game. Seems now Hull are challenging we are getting pretty rough and unjust punishment via Red Hall, you can bet had Ellis been S O'L he'd have got a caution. Take the McIllorum punch to the head of Ellis in the opening set of the CC Final not even a sniff of disciplinary. Yet Ellis stays on his feet same as the Farrell incident that has been highlighted so what it so much different between the two incidents to get such differing outcomes?

As for Friday if we can put out a fairly strong 17 then I think we should be able to take the win at home and would be disappointed if we didn't.
Mon Sep 04, 2017 3:19 pm
Just proves yet again how flawed the RFL Disciplinary is. Ellis' charge is a joke let alone Grade B, Michaels fair enough though grade B harsh so no doubt he will get a 2 game ban as he has EGP. Rob Burrow clear and blatent headbutt and gets grade B?

Some of the stuff you see week in week out that is far worse and doesn't even get seen by the clueless idiots running the game. Seems now Hull are challenging we are getting pretty rough and unjust punishment via Red Hall, you can bet had Ellis been S O'L he'd have got a caution. Take the McIllorum punch to the head of Ellis in the opening set of the CC Final not even a sniff of disciplinary. Yet Ellis stays on his feet same as the Farrell incident that has been highlighted so what it so much different between the two incidents to get such differing outcomes?.


That bit about you getting rough and unfair punishment because you're challenging is going OTT.

The problem with the disciplinary is that they focus too much on injury. Granted Ward came back on but he was forced from the pitch for a while. Ellis played on at Wembley. If Connor suffer a broken cheekbone for example probably would've been longer. I'm not agreeing with their way btw as I don't think that's the way to do it as the Ellis Wembley one shows players can just get lucky in avoiding injury.
