Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:51 pm
northernbloke
Fellas I am a london fan through and through. I was 3 mtrs away, there was no penalty to give sorry chaps, held was not called, whistle had not been blown ball was still live. But hey it's done and gone.
Question though, just interested in thoughts, had we got a penalty! What should we have done, go for 2 and the draw and get the ball back, or go for broke and the win, it was interesting hearing what hendo said.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:50 am
wire-quin
What did he say?
Mac out!
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:12 am
northernbloke
He actually gave the players the choice, they were asking should they go for the two or roll on and were told they could decide. So interesting that he must have had confidence
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:15 pm
Bostwick
Warrington Wolves have signed up Ben Westwood for a further year. On Saturday I did not realise he was on the pitch until he scored a try.
It says a lot about the situation at Warrington. I doubt that their fans will be getting too excited at the news.
