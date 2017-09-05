Fellas I am a london fan through and through. I was 3 mtrs away, there was no penalty to give sorry chaps, held was not called, whistle had not been blown ball was still live. But hey it's done and gone.

Question though, just interested in thoughts, had we got a penalty! What should we have done, go for 2 and the draw and get the ball back, or go for broke and the win, it was interesting hearing what hendo said.