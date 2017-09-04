The ref stated that he had not called held! Or blown his whistle, it's last tackle so the whistle is the signal that the tackle is complete. I heard the chat post match by the way.

So the question is, why is a late tackle or flop penalised? Two reasons? Could be due to dangerous or unnecessary contact or it slows down the restart ptb. There was no ptb restart to slow down as it was a handover, so what are you penalising??? You agree not a cannonball therefore not dangerous, so coming in late to prevent a quick ptb is the only reason he could have been penalised, it was last tackle, and handover so ptb was not prevented. 4 th tackle penalty everyday as he would have slowed the ptb

Rubbish rule but it's what it is.

And watch the playback the touchie and ref are talking hence the comment on review, I don't know if the VR chipped in.

The ref blew his whistle as Atkins made contact that signalled the ball dead until that whistle the ball is alive, and Atkins can come in to complete the tackle.