The reason it was not given as a penalty! Ref had not called held, so legitimately he can join the tackle. Contact was midrift or top of thighs at worse, so no cannonball, he wasn't slowing the ptb down cos it was last, so there was no legitimate penalty. No dangerous contact, no effect on the next ptb, can't say it was late as tackle had not been called complete even though he was on one knee.

Interestingly the bench had it been a penalty gave the players the choice of go for draw or go for win.

TJ raiseed his flag didn't he? So he didn't miss it! Ref made the call of turn over I think with vr help