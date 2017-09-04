WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win

Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:44 am
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 252
The reason it was not given as a penalty! Ref had not called held, so legitimately he can join the tackle. Contact was midrift or top of thighs at worse, so no cannonball, he wasn't slowing the ptb down cos it was last, so there was no legitimate penalty. No dangerous contact, no effect on the next ptb, can't say it was late as tackle had not been called complete even though he was on one knee.
Interestingly the bench had it been a penalty gave the players the choice of go for draw or go for win.
TJ raiseed his flag didn't he? So he didn't miss it! Ref made the call of turn over I think with vr help
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:02 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5366
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
NB is the cannonball an offence against the rules, when executed before the ref shouts held?

Third man in hitting the legs you wouldn't think is against the rules more a morale thing. Don't the NRL make the third man in come in at waist height?
Mac out!
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:40 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 252
It wasn't a cannonball though, look where he came in it was at worst round his upper thigh dixon actually had one knee on the ground. Not defending it, it was a stupid thing to do, but there was nothing they could penalise him for, I wanted the penalty as much as anyone.
Any cannonball tackle is dangerous and should be a yellow! As for the NRL so what? We don't play NRL
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 4:51 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5366
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
So you've missed the question,

Is the cannonball an offence against the rules, when executed before the ref shouts held?

I'm not interested in the NRL, or Dixon or anything else (a bit like is it grounding or not, forget onside offside)
Mac out!
