Sarf Essex Taff wrote:
Weren't both missed conversions from the sidelines though? Seen some comments about needing a decent kicker, but seems a bit harsh over kicks that El Masri or even Greg Pearce wouldn't be dead certs to convert.
Wasn't meant as a criticism of Sammut' kicking, one of those kicks hit a post, that's how close he came. And its on those small margins games are won and lost sadly.
Another poster said Sykes would have got them, exactly what Mrs from Erith said at the game last night.
Although I was thoroughly entertained by last night's game I also worry that we're going to get stuck into an end of season Groundhog Day scenario- good enough to make the 8's but not quite good enough to get promoted. Because ultimately we all want to see London back in the top division don't we?