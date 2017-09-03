WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win

Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 12:25 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2342
Location: Deepest Erith
Sarf Essex Taff wrote:
Weren't both missed conversions from the sidelines though? Seen some comments about needing a decent kicker, but seems a bit harsh over kicks that El Masri or even Greg Pearce wouldn't be dead certs to convert.


Wasn't meant as a criticism of Sammut' kicking, one of those kicks hit a post, that's how close he came. And its on those small margins games are won and lost sadly.
Another poster said Sykes would have got them, exactly what Mrs from Erith said at the game last night.
Although I was thoroughly entertained by last night's game I also worry that we're going to get stuck into an end of season Groundhog Day scenario- good enough to make the 8's but not quite good enough to get promoted. Because ultimately we all want to see London back in the top division don't we?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 12:49 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3889
wire-quin wrote:
NB rest assured having reffed I understand the difficulties particularly on a back field with no TJ's, with players who listen to Stevo each week lambasting Refs!

I dont want the game to be sterilised

That said;

When I listen to the refs on their mikes its quite clear to me a number of them lack man management skills which is critical in any management position in any job (which is ultimately the role they are in). I get the sense they are above anything beyond question.
The VR is a shambles, as Ive said before if the ref asks to look at the grounding look at the grounding, not the the onside offside, not crossing not anything- I like the Bunker they have in Aus its very fast and transparent in that they talk through there decision as they are making it to the crowd.
Inconstancy of rule interpretation needs looking at as much as there are many human influences with players and refs it still needs review

As mentioned why not set up a working group with refs, players, coaches, club owners, fans.... and strip the officiating programme down and come up with some 'measurables' that can be measured. Ganson and co can then present against what the WG wanted and what they got. They cannot be beyond reproach thats for sure.


Totally agree with the bunker system,clinical no nonsense decision making. I have my decision I'm going to the board 10 seconds done and dusted.
Image
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 1:02 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 245
The bunker in aus still look at onside offside at any kick before anything, the bunker in aus still make some calls that are debatable.
Sadly we are way behind the aus game when it comes to tv and vid refs, they televise every game and have vr at every game.
Like I have said before, the problem that has been made with the VR is the sky coverage, if the ref asks for foot in touch at a try, then it's seen he has missed a poor grounding refs get slated again!!!! So looking at everything sadly makes sense.
Reality is, and I know this from experience, some players don't know the rules, a lot of fans don't! Some on here are very knowledgable some shocking, so who do you get on the working group?
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:09 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 237
One day NB you will open your eyes and see what we all see the refs and officials are crap and this needs over hauling we have lost major games from poor decisions especially last night. Like you they appear not to give 50 /50 decisions if someone upsets them (your words a couple of days ago) When a team gets the wrong and poor decisions time after time it must be difficult not to question a ref. 90% OF FANS cannot be wrong about the so called professional refs the amateurs do a better job.
