Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:58 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
After a disappointing start to the Qualifiers, London Broncos faced their stiffest test of the competition as they came up against the nailed-on certainties for an automatic Super League 2018 place, the Warrington Wolves.



London knew that a win would lift them into the second of the Million Pound game positions in advance of the Catalans facing Halifax tomorrow at the Shay. A loss would almost certainly signify Championship rugby for 2018.



Warrington made just one change from the side who beat Halifax with Kurt Gidley coming in on the bench after missing the last four. London welcomed back Api Pewhairangi, Eddie Battye, Tom Spencer, Matt Garside and Ben Evans to the side which lost narrowly to Hull KR last time out.

Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:43 pm
Rob from Erith
Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2341
Location: Deepest Erith
Brave effort from the Broncos, deserved the lead at half time but were made to pay for allowing the visitors a try I. The 39th minute.
Wire came out hard from the restart with a flurry of tries,but seemed to put the cue back on the rack before the game was really over.
Good to see London pushing their SL opponents right to the end - how costly those first half missed conversions turned out to be!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:28 pm
Joined: Sat May 21, 2005 11:04 pm
Posts: 1033
Location: Satan's Own County
Weren't both missed conversions from the sidelines though? Seen some comments about needing a decent kicker, but seems a bit harsh over kicks that El Masri or even Greg Pearce wouldn't be dead certs to convert.
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:28 pm
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 243
Comment about needing a decent kicker actually came from the kicker himself in the post match interview.
Reckon Sykes would have got em
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:08 am
Colly2
Joined: Wed Mar 10, 2004 9:42 am
Posts: 1098
Location: Colchester
Some incomprehensible decisions from the ref's "assistants". Not good enough for a high-stakes game or, indeed, for a very good ref who I thought was let down.

So close again. Still believe that we can make the MPG.
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:07 am
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 243
What decisions were those colly? Don't forget the TJ,s only make decisions on 2 things, the rest they give advice.
The call for in touch from the penalty could have gone either way, the wire player jumped from the field of play, he was off the ground when he batted the ball ball back, was his forearm still on it when his foot landed on the line? You can't even see that from the tv if I was so a pretty good call
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:20 am
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 243
And we don't have referees assistants in rugby league they are touch judges!
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:33 am
wire-quin
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5362
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I think when we look back on the RL season as a collective of rugby league fans generally the one thing that stands out is how dire officiating has been. It really seems to have hit an all time low.

Week after week we are seeing massive blunders. I think we need a complete overall of how we manage the officiating programme from interpretation of rules, the VR, referee/player interaction etc etc. We need to set up a working group with various stakeholder and strip the programme right back. We just can't allow a belligerent and bombastic Ganson to carry on running the programme in isolation without recourse or accountability.

I used to do some reffing in the southern leagues and looking back on it once I had passed my test of the rules the focus was then on Fitness. Periodically I had to go and do running tests... never did they talk about game management, interpretations of rules, focus areas.......
Mac out!
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:47 am
Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 243
Wq you obviously didn't do the course with me!
What massive blunders are you talking about? There was very little wrong with that game last night.
Not sure what evidence you have to say it has hit an all time low!!!! There is always going to be the human factor, and error will be made, but it's part of the game and unless you are going to turn it into American football where they have a plethora of officials on the pitch you have to accept the human in the game.
Communication and game management is a massive part of the game at all levels.
I do think the VR decisions sometimes go far too deep into minutiae, slowing things down too much put a whole new perspective the Tony clubb Ben barba ball strips being prime example, in my view both were knock on, in open play they likely would have been ko
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:57 am
wire-quin
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5362
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
NB rest assured having reffed I understand the difficulties particularly on a back field with no TJ's, with players who listen to Stevo each week lambasting Refs!

I dont want the game to be sterilised

That said;

When I listen to the refs on their mikes its quite clear to me a number of them lack man management skills which is critical in any management position in any job (which is ultimately the role they are in). I get the sense they are above anything beyond question.
The VR is a shambles, as Ive said before if the ref asks to look at the grounding look at the grounding, not the the onside offside, not crossing not anything- I like the Bunker they have in Aus its very fast and transparent in that they talk through there decision as they are making it to the crowd.
Inconstancy of rule interpretation needs looking at as much as there are many human influences with players and refs it still needs review

As mentioned why not set up a working group with refs, players, coaches, club owners, fans.... and strip the officiating programme down and come up with some 'measurables' that can be measured. Ganson and co can then present against what the WG wanted and what they got. They cannot be beyond reproach thats for sure.
Mac out!

