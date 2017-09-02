WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win

Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:58 pm

After a disappointing start to the Qualifiers, London Broncos faced their stiffest test of the competition as they came up against the nailed-on certainties for an automatic Super League 2018 place, the Warrington Wolves.



London knew that a win would lift them into the second of the Million Pound game positions in advance of the Catalans facing Halifax tomorrow at the Shay. A loss would almost certainly signify Championship rugby for 2018.



Warrington made just one change from the side who beat Halifax with Kurt Gidley coming in on the bench after missing the last four. London welcomed back Api Pewhairangi, Eddie Battye, Tom Spencer, Matt Garside and Ben Evans to the side which lost narrowly to Hull KR last time out.

Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:43 pm
Rob from Erith
Brave effort from the Broncos, deserved the lead at half time but were made to pay for allowing the visitors a try I. The 39th minute.
Wire came out hard from the restart with a flurry of tries,but seemed to put the cue back on the rack before the game was really over.
Good to see London pushing their SL opponents right to the end - how costly those first half missed conversions turned out to be!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:28 pm
Weren't both missed conversions from the sidelines though? Seen some comments about needing a decent kicker, but seems a bit harsh over kicks that El Masri or even Greg Pearce wouldn't be dead certs to convert.
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:28 pm
Comment about needing a decent kicker actually came from the kicker himself in the post match interview.
Reckon Sykes would have got em

