Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:58 pm




Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
After a disappointing start to the Qualifiers, London Broncos faced their stiffest test of the competition as they came up against the nailed-on certainties for an automatic Super League 2018 place, the Warrington Wolves.



London knew that a win would lift them into the second of the Million Pound game positions in advance of the Catalans facing Halifax tomorrow at the Shay. A loss would almost certainly signify Championship rugby for 2018.



Warrington made just one change from the side who beat Halifax with Kurt Gidley coming in on the bench after missing the last four. London welcomed back Api Pewhairangi, Eddie Battye, Tom Spencer, Matt Garside and Ben Evans to the side which lost narrowly to Hull KR last time out.

Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:03 pm
Gronk!





I've changed my mind on the Ellis sin bin being the worst decision of the season, Child out did himself by reviewing that Atkins cannonball at the end and advising no penalty be given. :shock:
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:08 pm
Cokey






Gronk! wrote:
I've changed my mind on the Ellis sin bin being the worst decision of the season, Child out did himself by reviewing that Atkins cannonball at the end and advising no penalty be given. :shock:


Child should not be involved with this game at all. The guy hasn't got a clue in the slightest.
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:15 pm
craig hkr




Obvious knock on for a Warry try and after numerous slow mo he still gave it.Atkins late hit at end was a definite penalty and bottled again.After Clubbs no try for an obvious reef then Barbas try given when he just dropped it and that one tonight that's 3 wrong calls after multiple replays.Very costly when on the wrong side of it.Also a leeds try were I felt it was dropped before grounding and it was given .Doesn't seem to happen in rugby union with their video refs?
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:22 pm
Gronk!





craig hkr wrote:
Doesn't seem to happen in rugby union with their video refs?


They have competent, well trained officials.

Who'd have thought a bit of investment & proper development time for refs and pride in upholding the integrity of the game would help? The RFL severely lack in both of these areas
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 6:45 am
cas all the way






London - the team that came close
Pretty sure they have pushed everyone down to the wire but couldn't get that all important win. Even though they won't make it this year they have played some great rugby in pushing every team close.
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:01 am
Wildthing






cas all the way wrote:
London - the team that came close
Pretty sure they have pushed everyone down to the wire but couldn't get that all important win. Even though they won't make it this year they have played some great rugby in pushing every team close.


Lost to Catalans by 2 point
Drew with Featherstone
Lost to Hull KR by 5 points
Lost to Warrington by 2 points

Very unlucky there, but they can be proud of those results.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 7:15 am
Egg Banjo





Still possible for them to make the MPG. It will be tough, but I reckon they're good enough to beat Halifax, Leigh, and Widnes

Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 1:01 pm
Willzay





I just hope they keep the vast majority of their squad- Wigan, Cas and Salford have made successful or at least reasonably successful signings from them.
Re: Wolves Made To Sweat For Narrow Broncos Win
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:19 pm
Jossy B






Willzay wrote:
I just hope they keep the vast majority of their squad- Wigan, Cas and Salford have made successful or at least reasonably successful signings from them.


Thankfully the majority of our squad are signed up for the next 1 and 2 years.
As a Broncos fan I am used to a high turnover of players every off season.
But this season it will be 3 or 4 max, which can only be beneficial for 2018 and beyond.

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Bing [Bot], Bull Mania, craig hkr, cravenpark1, Dave K., Oxford Exile, rubber duckie, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Wildthing and 106 guests

