northernbloke wrote: Good to see a decent number of you lot come down despite the stupid kick off time, shame about the beer throwing idiots.

Glad london gave you a decent game, but I do think it's a another nail in the coffin for smith, he looks a broken man.

I am a london fan, so see things through the broncos shades, but think the penalty in touch not in touch was the right call by the touchy. The other 50/50 calls balanced themselves out.

Hope the journey back up north was not to much of a pain.

I enjoyed it. The experience of a small ground, not the actual game. You were unlucky. Have been all of the 8's. Best championship iv seen yet. You can be counting yourselves very unlucky to be only on 1 point. All the best for the rest of the year!!As for the t1t that threw his can on the pitch, that put 20 mins on my queing time for ale so thanks for that. They were handing cans out, no hassle, then when he did that we were then pouring cans into plastic glasses!!Overall enjoyed a different venue, all the staff were friendly, seemed to enjoy the ground being relatively full (for the size).