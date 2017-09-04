northernbloke wrote:

Good to see a decent number of you lot come down despite the stupid kick off time, shame about the beer throwing idiots.

Glad london gave you a decent game, but I do think it's a another nail in the coffin for smith, he looks a broken man.

I am a london fan, so see things through the broncos shades, but think the penalty in touch not in touch was the right call by the touchy. The other 50/50 calls balanced themselves out.

Hope the journey back up north was not to much of a pain.