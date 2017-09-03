It was a strange game. I thought Sammut was outstanding, and their last tackle kicks for touch were also very good. Even better though was their enthusiasm and willingness to run and work hard. Finally, London simply never gave up, even when they were 20 points adrift and considering they are virtually out of running for 4/5th, it was great display of team work and playing for the fans and coach.



In contrast, we lack that enthusiasm and willingness to run that teams like Cas and London seem to take for granted when they get onto the pitch. It's interesting to watch Gidley and the way he goes about his job. He is far too slow now and of course he is retiring at the end of the season, but still puts in 100% effort. We don't seem to have players (in general) that display the sort of professionalism that he does. Every game he plays seems to matter to him.

Our error count in the first half was far too high. I would have to watch the match again, but I think Morgan Smith had a shocker in defence and was probably responsible for two tries. And of course several other players chipped in with errors as well, even Hiku managed a poorly timed offload. Defence in general was very poor as you could have inferred from the scoreline, and the officiating wasn't great either - although the ref seemed to be fairly even handed with both sides when it came to his errors.



Everybody will probably see the game differently, but for me, London put on an excellent display and it would be disrespectful not to recognise the fact. Our problem I think lies mainly in the players attitude and approach to the match, which simply isn't professional enough. Add to that a weakness in certain positions and the need for more coached moves, and I think you would end up with the result that we saw on the night. In the background, I still think we have a coach that is moving on at the end of the season, and that doesn't help in providing the necessary leadership.