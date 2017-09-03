WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v London

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Tonight's game v London

Post a reply
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:15 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3267
Location: newton-le-willows
Strange game & result last ,strange season throughout superleague ,refs resigning all over the place, it makes you wonder if there are some strange external influences at work on our game.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:39 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 124
Had the ref not completely missed Ratchford's try we'd of had another 4 or 6 points and London wouldn't have scored 3 tries at the end. Swings and roundabouts.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 9:44 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 124
Also the Jack Hughes 'knock on' in the build up to Hiku's try that some people were crying about - if the ball had been in the in-goal area it would probably have been awarded as a try due to 'fingertip pressure' on the ball such is the inconsistency of the application of the rules
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:08 am
The Railwayman Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 254
Outcoached, out played for parts, out enthused by a bunch of part timers ..... bloomin marvellous. Can't wait for the next thrilling instalment.

Mucho plaudits to London for a terrific effort although that Dixon chap is a bit of a pillock and I don't know if his previous dubious behaviour in the game did him no favours following that idiotic tackle by Atkins in the dying seconds of the game
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:22 am
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3674
Location: Its in the name
fantastic game management from K Brown.....3 mins to go, deep in the opposition half, 8 points up....I know I'll do a banana kick into the middle of the pitch and they can score from it....Dixon made Lineham look like a traffic cone set in cement.
top flight since 1895
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:25 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3621
Location: Calling You / Blue october
It was a strange game. I thought Sammut was outstanding, and their last tackle kicks for touch were also very good. Even better though was their enthusiasm and willingness to run and work hard. Finally, London simply never gave up, even when they were 20 points adrift and considering they are virtually out of running for 4/5th, it was great display of team work and playing for the fans and coach.

In contrast, we lack that enthusiasm and willingness to run that teams like Cas and London seem to take for granted when they get onto the pitch. It's interesting to watch Gidley and the way he goes about his job. He is far too slow now and of course he is retiring at the end of the season, but still puts in 100% effort. We don't seem to have players (in general) that display the sort of professionalism that he does. Every game he plays seems to matter to him.
Our error count in the first half was far too high. I would have to watch the match again, but I think Morgan Smith had a shocker in defence and was probably responsible for two tries. And of course several other players chipped in with errors as well, even Hiku managed a poorly timed offload. Defence in general was very poor as you could have inferred from the scoreline, and the officiating wasn't great either - although the ref seemed to be fairly even handed with both sides when it came to his errors.

Everybody will probably see the game differently, but for me, London put on an excellent display and it would be disrespectful not to recognise the fact. Our problem I think lies mainly in the players attitude and approach to the match, which simply isn't professional enough. Add to that a weakness in certain positions and the need for more coached moves, and I think you would end up with the result that we saw on the night. In the background, I still think we have a coach that is moving on at the end of the season, and that doesn't help in providing the necessary leadership.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brixton Wire, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Deus Dat Incrementum, Ganson's Optician, gulfcoast_highwayman, karetaker, kev123, leslie boyd, Moving Forward, Oxford Exile, rchick, serge le forge, wire-flyer, wire-quin, wolfie wales, Wrath and 295 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,625,5111,65376,2094,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
18
- 26CRONULLA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
20
- 26CANTERBURY
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
28
- 16NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 20:00
CH1
YORK
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM