ratticusfinch wrote: I was at all 3 too and was nowhere near as angry or frutsrated at those as i was tonight...obviously IMO. London were good and deserved to win, id take Henderson tomorrow over smith, well id take anyone to be honest. It was bloody painful.

Fair enough if that's your view. But if you had to suffer 80 minutes again, and had the choice between tonight and the 80-0, you'd honestly sit through the Saints game?!? I still have nightmares about that game! The only postitive thing about it (well, thing that wasn't totally terrible) was I missed the first 3 tries changing ends!!