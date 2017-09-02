WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v London

Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:37 pm
NtW User avatar
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 483
ratticusfinch wrote:
I was at all 3 too and was nowhere near as angry or frutsrated at those as i was tonight...obviously IMO. London were good and deserved to win, id take Henderson tomorrow over smith, well id take anyone to be honest. It was bloody painful.


Fair enough if that's your view. But if you had to suffer 80 minutes again, and had the choice between tonight and the 80-0, you'd honestly sit through the Saints game?!? I still have nightmares about that game! The only postitive thing about it (well, thing that wasn't totally terrible) was I missed the first 3 tries changing ends!!
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:43 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1860
Location: Just turning your corner now
Agree on Sammutt he can still turn on the style, when he wants to.
Image
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:49 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 731
Location: Warrington
The 80-0 at least had some gallows humour...nothing funny about tonight, or this entire season.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:56 pm
NtW User avatar
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 483
ratticusfinch wrote:
The 80-0 at least had some gallows humour...


True. "Let's all have a disco", and "we couldn't score in a brothel". Happy days :-)
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:05 pm
Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 10:27 am
Posts: 720
ratticusfinch wrote:
The 80-0 at least had some gallows humour...nothing funny about tonight, or this entire season.

Did it? Not where we were stood it didn't!! You'd rather be beaten 80-0 by saints than beat London 40-38? I take it you're locked up again now
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:18 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 731
Location: Warrington
It's all relative isnt it? Youd rather watch the 80-0 again than the 26-24 loss to leeds in the play off semi i bet. When the 80-0 got to 50 youd just stop caring, the way we let London back into that game tonight was criminal and bloody annoyed me. Im glad we won because had we not we'd be in serious trouble. Ill compromise....thats the worst Wire victory ive ever seen.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:36 pm
Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 10:27 am
Posts: 720
In another 20 years time nobody will be referring to our struggle to beat London 40-38! In another 20 years time people especially saints fans will still be reminding us of 80-0
