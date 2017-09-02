WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v London

Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:04 pm
Bobby_Peru wrote:
Granted, but Christ almighty, tonight was just staggering.


I think that's what they was doing for large chunks of that game, staggering that is,were they in town before the game :DRUNK:
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:06 pm
Without question the worst 80 minutes of watching wire in a few decades and that includes the 80-0, 84-12, 72-2 amongst other drubbings. Diabolical....3 more games and Smith, Agar and a whole host of players better have left this club.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:09 pm
ratticusfinch wrote:
Without question the worst 80 minutes of watching wire in a few decades and that includes the 80-0, 84-12, 72-2 amongst other drubbings. Diabolical....3 more games and Smith, Agar and a whole host of players better have left this club.


:PRAY:
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:11 pm
If the fans aren't roasting the club at these meet ups then we're a massive part of the problem
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:12 pm
0-32 with Gidley sat watching, 40-6 with him on the field. Just saying.

Alright in attack, awful in defence. That said, London were pretty impressive with the ball for their two 15 minute spells.

Matty Russell would never be short of offers of a start in the Championship: looked good tonight :-)
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:17 pm
Just read Smith's post match comments, basically it was down to the pitch.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:20 pm
ratticusfinch wrote:
Without question the worst 80 minutes of watching wire in a few decades and that includes the 80-0, 84-12, 72-2 amongst other drubbings. Diabolical....3 more games and Smith, Agar and a whole host of players better have left this club.


Come on, let's keep some perspective. I was at all 3 of those games and no way was tonight even close to any of those.

Tonight was similar the HKR cup game we lost: scoring not a problem, defence appalling against a team playing in their cup final. A lot of disrespect being shown for London's attack on here. There's a thread on here complaining about lack of attacking flair and nature of the game: I'd point those complaining about that (and I'd be one of them!) to some of their play tonight. If it hadn't been against us, I'd have applauded it.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:22 pm
Bobby_Peru wrote:

Yep, we're all idiots.

"We've travelled down on game day before which we've done again. Being a late game, we've decided to stay tonight rather than come down last night which would have meant having a really long day in London.

"Whether that paid for us or not?

"I think the pitch has more to do with it - playing on a rubber pitch."

He doesn't know if it was travelling down today that did it (not sure who he wants to answer that question?) And also that blasted rubber pitch. Must male you miss tackles, look disinterested and switch off. Not the players fault, give em a break guys.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:27 pm
I was at all 3 too and was nowhere near as angry or frutsrated at those as i was tonight...obviously IMO. London were good and deserved to win, id take Henderson tomorrow over smith, well id take anyone to be honest. It was bloody painful.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 10:30 pm
London were superb tonight. If I lived anywhere near Ealing and saw that game tonight then I would be there every week. Jarrod Sammut still has the X-Factor that 95% of the players in Super League are lacking.
