[quote="Bobby_Peru"]Just read Smith's post match comments, basically it was down to the pitch.[/quote]



Yep, we're all idiots.



"We've travelled down on game day before which we've done again. Being a late game, we've decided to stay tonight rather than come down last night which would have meant having a really long day in London.



"Whether that paid for us or not?



"I think the pitch has more to do with it - playing on a rubber pitch."



He doesn't know if it was travelling down today that did it (not sure who he wants to answer that question?) And also that blasted rubber pitch. Must male you miss tackles, look disinterested and switch off. Not the players fault, give em a break guys.