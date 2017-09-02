WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight's game v London

Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:52 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
What a pile of garbage that was.

Well.done to London, they should have won that
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:52 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
What was Atkins thinking, very lucky they didn't get a penalty for that.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:52 pm
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Mr Snoodle wrote:
I take it back, you'll batter us if your lot are up for it - we are garbage


That result must be a relief for you guys tonight.Very lucky i say.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:53 pm
CW8
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Grateful for the 2 points. Can't believe the performance given the "wake up call" we got from Halifax.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:53 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
The players and management should give their week's wages to the travelling fans after that utterly dreadful performance, they certainly don't deserve the money
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:54 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Can't wait to hear Mr Smugs comments on this.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:55 pm
gary numan
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2004 8:58 pm
Was that equal tries? Shocking, we keep dropping to the level of the opposition.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:56 pm
Hicks Is A God
Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Was hoping Smith was going to finish "it's a step closer" with them I'm off!
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 8:57 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Well he didn't let us down with his post match comment OMG if he is coach next season I'm off to Widnes.
Re: Tonight's game v London
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 9:01 pm
runningman29
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Make no bones about it after Halifax + this diatribe today this club is in crisis.Should be blowing these teams away with squad we have + being full time..Long suffering years ahead am afraid.
