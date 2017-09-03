|
Gale has kicked 122 out of 149 for 81.9%
Sneyd has kicked 89 out of 98 for 90.8%
Connor has kicked 20 out of 23 for 86.95%
There are a few players on 100% but none of them has kicked more than 4 goals all season.
Thanks, sounds like he has a chance then. Seems the decision to leave him in a boot when he got that mid season injury was correct.
There's been quite a few astute decisions over the year with injury and not playing players if unfit to play, so big congratulations have to go to the people informing Lee and to him for making the call.
I agree. robinrovers10 though, on the money as usual
robinrovers10 wrote:
The poor kid obviously needs pins in his foot and big toe. It screams of desperation to put him in a protective boot, hoping he will heal when surgery is the blatent option...why not give the kid the treatment he needs as apposed to risking his long term future with short term, second option stuff?
Well he's obviously on something, but not sure it's the money!!
DGM
Free-scoring winger
He was on the Craven Park pitch last year. He openly admitted he was one of those morons who ran on after the MPG.
He missed a few in and around foot injury. 1s he'd normally slot. He could without them be kicking at 95% which is ridiculous
Rapidly coming into my thinking as best kicker I've ever seen
Does it in the big games as well. Would I be right in thinking he hasn't missed 1 in the last 2 semi finals and finals in the cup?
Surprised the Union boys aint come knocking, he'd be kicking 3 pointers for fun
Only in Hull would fans want a 2 x lance todd trophy winner dropped
You have to laugh though, best 7 we've had in years and still aint happy
