shauney wrote: Gale has kicked 122 out of 149 for 81.9%



Sneyd has kicked 89 out of 98 for 90.8%



Connor has kicked 20 out of 23 for 86.95%



There are a few players on 100% but none of them has kicked more than 4 goals all season.

He missed a few in and around foot injury. 1s he'd normally slot. He could without them be kicking at 95% which is ridiculousRapidly coming into my thinking as best kicker I've ever seenDoes it in the big games as well. Would I be right in thinking he hasn't missed 1 in the last 2 semi finals and finals in the cup?