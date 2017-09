shauney wrote: Gale has kicked 122 out of 149 for 81.9%



Sneyd has kicked 89 out of 98 for 90.8%



Connor has kicked 20 out of 23 for 86.95%



There are a few players on 100% but none of them has kicked more than 4 goals all season.

Thanks, sounds like he has a chance then. Seems the decision to leave him in a boot when he got that mid season injury was correct.