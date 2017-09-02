In all the euphoria surrounding the #backtoback Wembley victories, I think the magnitude of Sneyd's achievement winning successive Lance Todd trophies really deserves calling out. After decades of makeshift halves and employing the likes of Long and Pryce when past their best, it's fair to say I'd despaired of ever seeing an effective game manager in our side. Few could have imagined 3 years ago that we'd recruit an organiser who'd steer us to these achievements. A Hull FC scrum half winning back to back Lance Todd trophies. On the winning side. At Wembley. Still sinking in.@sneyd23"Never get tired of this. Living the dream"