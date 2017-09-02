WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Marc Sneyd

Marc Sneyd
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:10 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25042
Location: West Yorkshire
In all the euphoria surrounding the #backtoback Wembley victories, I think the magnitude of Sneyd's achievement winning successive Lance Todd trophies really deserves calling out. After decades of makeshift halves and employing the likes of Long and Pryce when past their best, it's fair to say I'd despaired of ever seeing an effective game manager in our side. Few could have imagined 3 years ago that we'd recruit an organiser who'd steer us to these achievements. A Hull FC scrum half winning back to back Lance Todd trophies. On the winning side. At Wembley. Still sinking in. :lol:

@sneyd23
"Never get tired of this. Living the dream"
Image
Re: Marc Sneyd
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:20 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1868
Location: East stand!
A thread on here not too many weeks ago arguing if we should have sneyd or connor as 7...its not aged well :D :CRAZY: :lol:
"never looking back,always looking forward"
Re: Marc Sneyd
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 6:45 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5586
I was one who was calling Sneyd out. I have to say that at Wembley he steered us to the win fantastically. However, I thought he was even better against Leeds. His running game, his.kick variety and at times his defence was fantastic. Well done Marc
Re: Marc Sneyd
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:02 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1684
Wilde 3 wrote:
I was one who was calling Sneyd out. I have to say that at Wembley he steered us to the win fantastically. However, I thought he was even better against Leeds. His running game, his.kick variety and at times his defence was fantastic. Well done Marc


He has always worked hard in defence,seems to go unnoticed.
Last few games he has added a little more running to his game.
If he could increase his running game he is well worth an England chance

