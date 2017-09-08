WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept

St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
But we are moving forward, compare this seasons performances in the Super 8's compared with last year. This time last year we'd thrown in the towel and we're getting hammered regularly. We've come on leaps and bounds and I for one am proud of the progress of this club.
Ironic ray price has been discussed on this forum recently some on hear will remember how he used to stand facing the post's arms outstretched ready Incase the ball rebounded, well if some of the players had remembered this maybe the outcome would have been different.
Just seen another brain fart from Australian international Blake Ferguson which cost his team the lead thankfully it didn't cost them the game but just goes to show that these things do happen.

Really felt for you last night and was hoping you would win but from very early on in the second half you could just visibly see the doubt creeping into your play,wether deliberate or not I could understand you taking the sting out of the game whilst ashurst was in the bin but to continue afterwards was almost suicidal. Surprised nobody has mentioned how you lost your way once Tyler Randell went off at that time he was the best player on the pitch and outplaying Roby,he's going to be a class signing for you guys.

Good luck in your final two games it's a tall ask but not impossible.
Oddshapeball wrote:
Ironic ray price has been discussed on this forum recently some on hear will remember how he used to stand facing the post's arms outstretched ready Incase the ball rebounded, well if some of the players had remembered this maybe the outcome would have been different.

Didn`t he do that when defending the kick?
All the Wakefield players were facing the posts when the kick hit the post
Or am I missing the point?
braytontiger wrote:
Just seen another brain fart from Australian international Blake Ferguson which cost his team the lead thankfully it didn't cost them the game but just goes to show that these things do happen.

Really felt for you last night and was hoping you would win but from very early on in the second half you could just visibly see the doubt creeping into your play,wether deliberate or not I could understand you taking the sting out of the game whilst ashurst was in the bin but to continue afterwards was almost suicidal. Surprised nobody has mentioned how you lost your way once Tyler Randell went off at that time he was the best player on the pitch and outplaying Roby,he's going to be a class signing for you guys.

Good luck in your final two games it's a tall ask but not impossible.

Agree about Randell, made a noticeable difference when he was off, Hadley not quite the same influence
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Oddshapeball wrote:
Ironic ray price has been discussed on this forum recently some on hear will remember how he used to stand facing the post's arms outstretched ready Incase the ball rebounded, well if some of the players had remembered this maybe the outcome would have been different.

Not right there Oddshape, our players have to be behind the ball, you're thinking of when we're defending a pen kick.
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
braytontiger wrote:
Just seen another brain fart from Australian international Blake Ferguson which cost his team the lead thankfully it didn't cost them the game but just goes to show that these things do happen.

Really felt for you last night and was hoping you would win but from very early on in the second half you could just visibly see the doubt creeping into your play,wether deliberate or not I could understand you taking the sting out of the game whilst ashurst was in the bin but to continue afterwards was almost suicidal. Surprised nobody has mentioned how you lost your way once Tyler Randell went off at that time he was the best player on the pitch and outplaying Roby,he's going to be a class signing for you guys.

Good luck in your final two games it's a tall ask but not impossible.

Was that the one he attempted to stop going out only for the Broncos player to score . By the way it was Hadley in the bin. :thumb:
