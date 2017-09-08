Just seen another brain fart from Australian international Blake Ferguson which cost his team the lead thankfully it didn't cost them the game but just goes to show that these things do happen.



Really felt for you last night and was hoping you would win but from very early on in the second half you could just visibly see the doubt creeping into your play,wether deliberate or not I could understand you taking the sting out of the game whilst ashurst was in the bin but to continue afterwards was almost suicidal. Surprised nobody has mentioned how you lost your way once Tyler Randell went off at that time he was the best player on the pitch and outplaying Roby,he's going to be a class signing for you guys.



Good luck in your final two games it's a tall ask but not impossible.