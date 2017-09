Gutted for your guys last night.

You controlled the game for 78 minutes then blew it in the last 2.

Yes Grix was at fault without doubt but for me was your MoM until then.

Plenty of if`s and maybe`s but taking the 2 near the end was a mistake.

For me Finns miss on the conversion was the one that he would get 9 times out of ten that probably hit you more.

Like others have said win your last 2 and you make the 4.

If Wigan have nothing to play for by then you might only have to beat Hull which is a massive ask.

Well done on your season so far.