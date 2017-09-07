WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept

Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:28 pm
charlie63wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1404
Scarlet Pimpernell wrote:
We win our last two games and we finish in the top 4 regardless of what any other team does.

Oh yes of course..as one is Wigan. Even more reason for folk to get a grip. Christ on a great massive bike. If you had said to anyone at the start of the season "fancy Hull away and Wigan home for a Semi Grand Final place" would we have taken it?
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:21 am
supercat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1822
nathb6 wrote:
Supercat you are out of order. Yes Max is a great prospect but to say Grix should not play another game and let Max have a run is ridiculous. Have you actually got a brain?



Nice post. Please read my post again and see were I have put Grix shouldn't play again.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:16 am
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 74
I am heartbroken I have worked all day and have not concentrated I can not belive we lost the game and our season unless a miracle occurs is over after that loss!

same though we should of beat hull round 1 and Warrington away and last night would not of mattered....

how am I going to sleep to night!!!! we were so close.....

WHAT WAS GRIX DOING!!!!!!!!!
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:01 am
trinfan71 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1320
Location: Bretton
cheshirecat57 wrote:
in a round about way you have just said what chester said regardind the play not being closed down! Yet you still blame grix!yes he should have kicked it dead but it should have not got to that stage but hey ! Grix cocked up again like he's done all year look at his possatives not his negatives


Read my post again I never said Grix was to blame. I said his error cost us and it did but I didn't blame him individually for the loss.
Always read the small print
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:57 am
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1530
Location: The world is my oyster!
Did anyone watch Grix after the final hooter? I did. The guy was beside himself, he is hurting just as much if not more than us fans are. Yes he was involved in the incident which ultimately decided the game. Yet, give the guy a break.
http://flightsandfrustration.com/

It is "Fifita" not "Fafita"

If you don't know the difference between "there", "their" and "they're" I might get annoyed.

Sharing First World problems so you can get it right first time.

Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:08 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9498
Location: wakefield
I saw him after the game. He just sat there hugging his kids.
I'm please some people shouted to get his head up when he walked back in.

His wasn't the only mistake to cost us the game. He was just the last one.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:12 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11336
Location: The City of Wakefield
PopTart wrote:
I saw him after the game. He just sat there hugging his kids.
I'm please some people shouted to get his head up when he walked back in.

His wasn't the only mistake to cost us the game. He was just the last one.


Correct - funny how no one is slating Finny for missing the conversation at the end (not that they should be mind)
Grix is an easy target for some, despite him overall being superb most of the season.

It was a painful end to the game but every single Trinity player (including Grix) can walk round with their head held
high. The SL 'whipping boys' are still up there with the 'big boys' no matter what happens in the remaining games.
TRINITY Wildcats.
