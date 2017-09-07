PopTart wrote: I saw him after the game. He just sat there hugging his kids.

I'm please some people shouted to get his head up when he walked back in.



His wasn't the only mistake to cost us the game. He was just the last one.

Correct - funny how no one is slating Finny for missing the conversation at the end (not that they should be mind)Grix is an easy target for some, despite him overall being superb most of the season.It was a painful end to the game but every single Trinity player (including Grix) can walk round with their head heldhigh. The SL 'whipping boys' are still up there with the 'big boys' no matter what happens in the remaining games.