Strong-running second rower
I thought in the 2nd half the kicking to touch was the wrong option and it was a relief for us. If you had of kept putting high balls up towards Barba and Grace then you would of probably beaten us. The best team lost tonight. Still given the past few years of struggle it's quite a fast and free scoring team you have there and to be in contention for the playoffs is to be applauded.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:01 pm
At 78 minutes we're winning 16-12 and Saints are flapping on the last tackle like headless chickens. Nothing we did before that time can be classed as negative because the games in the bloody bag!
Step forward Scott Grix.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:07 pm
I thought you were desperately unlucky. If Finns kick goes either side of the post you win the game. Instead it hits the post and Saints get the ball back and win the game. Yeah fair enough Grix didn't help.
Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:14 pm
I feel sick to the stomach... that is the top 4 gone when we were so so close 30 secs away!!!!!!
so so negative in the second half giving them field position by kicking out on 30 m line and 2 fifth tackle flukey tries but because they were finishing their sets 20 m out from our line because of our negativity they were close enough to score.....
and what the hell was GRIX doing!!!!!!!!!!!!
ps fifta looks like he has swallowed 2 more sheep and is offering nothing - where was Randall tonight?
the start of the downward spiral - no stadium, no wakey in super league , was that our last chance ever to win something? GONE CAUSE OF OUR STUPID PLAY.
