Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:01 pm
brook40 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Oct 05, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 449
I thought in the 2nd half the kicking to touch was the wrong option and it was a relief for us. If you had of kept putting high balls up towards Barba and Grace then you would of probably beaten us. The best team lost tonight. Still given the past few years of struggle it's quite a fast and free scoring team you have there and to be in contention for the playoffs is to be applauded.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:01 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6128
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
At 78 minutes we're winning 16-12 and Saints are flapping on the last tackle like headless chickens. Nothing we did before that time can be classed as negative because the games in the bloody bag!

Step forward Scott Grix.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:07 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1418
I thought you were desperately unlucky. If Finns kick goes either side of the post you win the game. Instead it hits the post and Saints get the ball back and win the game. Yeah fair enough Grix didn't help.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:14 pm
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 72
I feel sick to the stomach... that is the top 4 gone when we were so so close 30 secs away!!!!!!

so so negative in the second half giving them field position by kicking out on 30 m line and 2 fifth tackle flukey tries but because they were finishing their sets 20 m out from our line because of our negativity they were close enough to score.....

and what the hell was GRIX doing!!!!!!!!!!!!

ps fifta looks like he has swallowed 2 more sheep and is offering nothing - where was Randall tonight?

the start of the downward spiral - no stadium, no wakey in super league , was that our last chance ever to win something? GONE CAUSE OF OUR STUPID PLAY.
