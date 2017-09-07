WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept

Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:23 am
Two Points Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Apr 08, 2014 6:33 pm
Posts: 79
I think the weather may play it's part. Rain is forecast.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:53 am
AntonyGiant Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 546
Good luck tonight. Hope you can defeat the odds and grab the semi final spot in the next two weeks.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:03 am
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4543
At least we have one of the better referees in place for tonight - which will hopefully see it refereed fairly and by the man in the middle and not one of the players (Wilkin).
I do think that if we can maintain our discipline it is a game we are more than capable of winning.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!
