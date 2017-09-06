WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept

Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 10:11 am
coco the fullback wrote:
Perhaps Leeds were a little complacent and Salford are a side whose confidence has gone.
.


Yes, that would be it. :roll:
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:18 am
jakeyg95 wrote:
Why change the wingers and centres after hammering Salford? None of them have done anything to deservebeing dropped and MCB was pretty poor last time he played.


We are agreeing.
I'm referring to the questions above.

I'd stay as we are but if some want to bring MCB in it shouldn't be for Tupou or Arundel.
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:47 pm
Kirmudgeonly wrote:
100 percent agree with this , plus every week he doesn't play is going to improve and strengthen his stress fracture.

Coming up to three most important game we only have 21 fit players that have decent first team experience . If Hadley can't play against hull we really need a fit wood to step in if required .

The loss of allgood , walker , batchelor , Johnson , for disparate reasons and three quarter finals on the trot are going to make this a real test

Who's Johnson?
Re: St Helens at home Thursday 7th Sept
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:05 pm
coco the fullback wrote:
Perhaps Leeds were a little complacent and Salford are a side whose confidence has gone.h

I think we can win, but I feel it is another step up from Leeds game.


I got your point but now you're starting to devalue the teams efforts and that's unfair.

Who knows if Leeds were complacent they were never really allowed to play.

Also what step up from the Leeds game exactly. We'd have beaten just about anyone that night and would do so again if we could repeat it - there is imho no step up needed that was a cup winning standard performance by any teams standards!

We hate it when opposition fans rubbish us so why do it to ourselves.

I don't think you end up fourth by accident. I'm not pretending we are the best but we can win pressure games now. Whether we can win enough that's a different matter :-)
