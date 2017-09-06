Kirmudgeonly wrote:

100 percent agree with this , plus every week he doesn't play is going to improve and strengthen his stress fracture.



Coming up to three most important game we only have 21 fit players that have decent first team experience . If Hadley can't play against hull we really need a fit wood to step in if required .



The loss of allgood , walker , batchelor , Johnson , for disparate reasons and three quarter finals on the trot are going to make this a real test