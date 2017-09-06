|
PopTart wrote:
Arundel starts in the centre for me. So does Tupou.
The choice is Lyne in centre or MCB on the wing.
Why change the wingers and centres after hammering Salford? None of them have done anything to deservebeing dropped and MCB was pretty poor last time he played.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:37 am
[quote=
That keeps Woody wrapped in cotton wool and he would be a straight swap for Hadley at Hull...if our forwards can stand up to the might of the Hull pack imagine what damage a combination of Randell, Wood and Miller could do against big, tiring bodies![/quote]
100 percent agree with this , plus every week he doesn't play is going to improve and strengthen his stress fracture.
Coming up to three most important game we only have 21 fit players that have decent first team experience . If Hadley can't play against hull we really need a fit wood to step in if required .
The loss of allgood , walker , batchelor , Johnson , for disparate reasons and three quarter finals on the trot are going to make this a real test
Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:43 am
coco the fullback wrote:
Having watched the Salford & Leeds games, courtesy of TrinityTV
, I'm reasonably confident for this one.
I think defence will be the key, but the performance against Leeds proves we can do that. We gave them no time or room at all.
With the return of Miller and the addition of Randell, combined with all four strike props fully fit, I think we're an attacking threat to any team.
The only question mark is whether we can perform at the level we are capable of when the chips are down, not sure we've managed to do that this year?
You mean like we did at Wigan? Been a fair few games this season where we have come from behind to sneak it. Don't a problem there at all tbh
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:17 am
vastman wrote:
You mean like we did at Wigan? Been a fair few games this season where we have come from behind to sneak it. Don't a problem there at all tbh
Same with Leigh and Salford at home. Pretty much out of both games but came back and won.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 8:20 am
Wildthing wrote:
Same with Leigh and Salford at home. Pretty much out of both games but came back and won.
That's what I thought. Didn't get the comment at all tbh, if we have a real strength at WTRLFC it's resilience - doesn't always work but we do it as well as anybody.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:06 am
I think that until last weeks game we had not yet performed in a "BIG" or "Must Win" game or a game where the pressure is really on for us to win. The 3 that really stick in my mind are the Quarter Final against Salford where we were awful, the Home Game against Saints where we were poor and the first game of the 8's away at Huddersfield where we were as bad as we have been under Chester.
Hopefully last weeks win against Salford will give us the confidence to perform and get a result in what is a massive game tomorrow.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:14 am
vastman wrote:
You mean like we did at Wigan? Been a fair few games this season where we have come from behind to sneak it. Don't a problem there at all tbh
I'm not talking about resilience, I mean must win games where the pressure is on. Like the quarter final against Salford, against Sts to be top 4 after 23 rounds,getting a first win in S8s against Huddersfield. We're still best when we are surprising underdogs.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:21 am
coco the fullback wrote:
I'm not talking about resilience, I mean must win games where the pressure is on. Like the quarter final against Salford, against Sts to be top 4 after 23 rounds,getting a first win in S8s against Huddersfield. We're still best when we are surprising underdogs.
I see, think we took a big step forward against Leeds but get the point. TBF on this team we've pretty much been bottlers in big games since 2004 - other than relegation deciders where we remain undisputed experts.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:23 am
coco the fullback wrote:
I'm not talking about resilience, I mean must win games where the pressure is on. Like the quarter final against Salford, against Sts to be top 4 after 23 rounds,getting a first win in S8s against Huddersfield. We're still best when we are surprising underdogs.
Agree with the examples but I'd say the Rhino's game in the 8s and to a certain extent Salford last week were also pressure games. It looks like this group may have learnt to cope with the pressure better than we have previously
Wed Sep 06, 2017 9:43 am
RWB wrote:
Agree with the examples but I'd say the Rhino's game in the 8s and to a certain extent Salford last week were also pressure games. It looks like this group may have learnt to cope with the pressure better than we have previously
Perhaps Leeds were a little complacent and Salford are a side whose confidence has gone.
I think we can win, but I feel it is another step up from Leeds game.
