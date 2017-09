The other angle with Woody (if it's not mind games) is, h could be being kept fresh for Hull next week as I'd imagine they won't let Hadley play against them?



Randell played 70 odd minutes at Salford so is obviously a fit lad...if he does need spelling at any time Hadley can do a decent job there...if not Hadley is great from the bench to spell Kirmond to get the best out of him!



That keeps Woody wrapped in cotton wool and he would be a straight swap for Hadley at Hull...if our forwards can stand up to the might of the Hull pack imagine what damage a combination of Randell, Wood and Miller could do against big, tiring bodies!